3 teens, 1 adult hurt in crash, troopers say one of the cars involved was stolen

Three teenagers and one adult were left with serious and critical injuries after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 16-year-old driver crashed a stolen car, flipping it on top of a second vehicle in Sarasota County Sunday afternoon.
Troopers say a 2004 Ford Expedition was going south in the right lane of U.S. 41 Bypass (State Road 45) at the intersection of Via Venito in Venice. A 2013 Honda CR-V was going north on the bypass in the right lane, approaching the same intersection around 3:36 p.m. According to FHP, the Ford Expedition had been reported stolen out of Sarasota County on June 4.
A witness told troopers the Ford Expedition was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver, later determined to be a 16-year-old Nokomis boy, lost control, hitting and climbing the right side of the curb. The Ford started to rotate and travel east across the southbound traffic lanes, into the grass median where it started to overturn.
While the Ford was airborne, it went into northbound traffic and its right side landed on top of the Honda CR-V, according to FHP. The Ford continued east until it stopped upright in the right grass shoulder of northbound U.S. 41 Bypass.
The 16-year-old driver of the Ford suffered critical injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. A 14-year-old Venice boy who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital then to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital with serious injuries. A second passenger, a 13-year-old Nokomis boy, was also taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, he was the only one in the vehicle wearing a seat belt, according to FHP.
The driver of the CR-V, a 61-year-old Osprey woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Charges in the crash investigation are pending, troopers noted.
