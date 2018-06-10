Roadway clear in Bradenton rollover crash

A rollover crash in South Bradenton occurred Sunday afternoon and shut down traffic in the area until responders could clear the scene.
The crash includes injuries and occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 26th Street W and 57th Avenue W, according to emergency officials.
A witness reported seeing a vehicle roll over "several times." It is unclear how many people were hurt in the incident or the extent of the injuries.
The right northbound lane of 26th Street W was shut down just north of the intersection until about 3 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reports.
