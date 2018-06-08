The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for 12-year-old Malik Arline after he was reported missing Thursday evening. Malik was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans around 11 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018.
A 12-year-old boy is missing. Manatee deputies are searching for him

June 08, 2018

Deputies are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing after leaving his home Thursday.

Malik Arline, 12, was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. before he left his home in the 400 block of 34th Avenue Drive East and did not return, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Malik was last seen wearing a Sugg Middle School hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was reported missing shortly after 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on Malik's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

