Here's why the Green Bridge is going to the dogs, but not in a good way

It's happened to all of us. That moment your foot steps down into something you instinctively know is not normal as something brown, soft and squishy oozes out from underneath your shoe.
At that point, you're happy to be wearing shoes, but it's not the kind of happy to make you smile.
Stepping in a fresh pile of doggie poo is one of those moments when life stands still. Your mind automatically focuses on, "What do I do next?"
Did it happen on grass where one can simply do one's best to wipe it off? Did it happen in your yard where you can one-hop it to the nearest hose? Or did it happen in a place that really challenges your analytical skills in what to do?
Perhaps on the Green Bridge walking trail?
According to some Palmetto city officials, it's becoming a problem.
"There's nothing worse than running along and not looking down at the right time," Commissioner Tamara Cornwell said. "You step in that on concrete and you pretty much have to keep going."
There is an argument to be made that the bridge walking trail over the Manatee River offers one of the best views imaginable for the casual walker or jogger. But at 4 feet wide, it's not the most comfortable atmosphere when walkers, joggers, bicyclists and dog walkers are sharing the same space.
Cyclists are supposed to dismount when near pedestrians and dog walkers, by law, are supposed to clean up their pet's droppings.
But, in both cases, that doesn't always happen.
The Green Bridge presents a different problem if you are unfortunate enough to step in digested kibble. There isn't a place to wipe it off without making a bigger mess. Bradenton's side of the bridge seems to be less of a problem because the city has a doggie bag dispenser while Palmetto does not.
"We will and we should," said Community Redevelopment Agency Jeff Burton, once work begins to widen the trail from 4 feet to 10 feet beginning in August in coordination with an intersection improvement project at Third Avenue West and Ninth Street West.
As Bradenton and Palmetto begin planning on extensive multimodal improvements, particularly in Palmetto where in 2021 a multimillion dollar Florida Department of Transportation multimodal project will virtually connect the city's parks system, the goal is for all to coexist.
While Bradenton's side of the bridge has less dog poop, it has more graffiti issues. Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said the design of multimodal trails needs to be specific to each area.
"They are all valid concerns," Tyler said. "Certain sections may have features that others don't. Some will be around more open country and may have different lighting than around residential areas. Another example is we wouldn't want to put benches and encourage loitering in residential areas, but would want them in other areas. It's really early to look at features like that yet."
Former Bradenton Public Works Director Claude Tankersley was fond of saying, "You can design the best feature, but you can't engineer out bad behavior."
It applies to dogs pooping on the Green Bridge.
"I can't help that people don't do what they are supposed to do," Palmetto Public Works Director Allen Tusing said. "But they need to."
