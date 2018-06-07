He dreams of playing hockey; a brain tumor made it hard. Now he gets to be 'a kid again'

Those who know Weston Hermann know his dream is to play hockey for the Tampa Bay Lightning when he grows up.

The 11-year-old has been an honorary Thunder Kid during a Lightning playoff game. He's a member of the ThunderBug's Kids Club, and he's met some of the players on the team through the Coop's Catch for Kids fishing tournament.

His favorite positions are center and goalie. His favorite player is Steven Stamkos. His favorite thing about hockey? Easy.

Everything.

Weston Hermann, 11, wants to play hockey for the Tampa Bay Lightning when he grows up, but a brain tumor has made it difficult for him to make it to practice. The Children's Dream Fund built him his own rink at the clubhouse and threw a party for him and family and friends. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

His love for the game began six years ago, his mom Marcie Hermann said. While his older sister was figure skating, he spotted his now-teammate Vinny practicing hockey across the rink.

"He looked at (Vinny) and said, 'Talk to his mom, I want to do that too,' " Hermann recalled.

But in 2014, doctors discovered a tumor in Weston's brain. A low-grade glioma, his mom called it.

Immediately, he underwent surgery to remove the tumor.

"It grew back," Hermann said.

Weston began chemotherapy at St. John's All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. Sixteen months later, the tumor was back. In November 2017, Weston underwent another surgery.

Although his prognosis looks good, Weston's journey is what brought him to Dr. Stacie Stapleton, the oncologist who referred him to the Children's Dream Fund.

Since the organization was founded in 1981, the Children's Dream Fund has made dreams come true for 3,000 children ages 3 to 18 with life-threatening illnesses across West Central Florida.

"The Children's Dream Fund is an honor every time we get to make a dream come true and get to know these brave kids," dream coordinator Lisa Hawk said.

"Weston is a superhero. He dreams of playing hockey for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he's not going to let a tumor get in his way."

When Weston first told Hawk about his dream, she wasn't sure if she could make it happen.

"Well, we live in Florida," she told him. She thought an outdoor ice rink was out of the question.

That was when Weston gave her the idea of a specialized flooring called HockeyShot Tiles. Hawk said this synthetic alternative allows Weston to practice outdoors with his skates, pucks and regular equipment — even in the heat of summer.

While Weston was enjoying lunch with his teammates at a hockey-themed restaurant on Thursday, volunteers of the Children's Dream Fund were installing the portable tiles at the Harrison Ranch Community Clubhouse.

Weston's party bus arrived shortly after 1 p.m., greeted by Lightning cheerleaders, the ThunderBug mascot, and former captain Paul Ysebaert.

"I feel really glad, because I know that people actually care for me," Weston said. "It's just so much fun that someone would actually do this for someone."

After the reveal, the rink was to be moved to Weston's backyard, where he can use it whenever he wants.

"There's a lot of strong kids out there," Ysebaert said. "It's fortunate that we have the chance to make him a kid again, because I know he's been through some hard times."

When asked about Weston's dream to play for the Lightning, Ysebaert laughed.

"There's a possibility, for sure," he said. "It starts with a dream, and once he gets a little older — gets to be a kid for a while — things will work out."