Division erupts over location of proposed new Palmetto police station. Here's why.

Figuring out how to come up with an estimated $2.2 million more than what the city of Palmetto budgeted for a new police station using half-cent sales tax dollars is the least of their problems.
The conservative construction estimate of $8.2 million will come in even higher if the city has to purchase additional land to make it happen and officials won't make that decision without public input.
Architects design group, which specializes in police stations and municipal facilities across the country, completed a site evaluation and selection study, providing the city with three recommended locations, two of which present challenges. The one that does not is the 8.7 acres where the old Palmetto Elementary School used to sit and is under contract by the city to purchase for $1.4 million.
Officials have discussed locating a new police station there with options to either encourage private development around it or potentially moving city hall there to create a municipal complex, freeing up commercial development opportunity on Eighth Avenue West.
It's an ideal location and surrounding business owners said it would encourage redevelopment in the city's historical district, but all acknowledge that the historic district is a low-crime area. If and when a new police facility is needed, it typically goes to an area of a city where it is most needed to reduce crime.
A problem area in the city with a high-crime rate is land at 404 10th Street West near the packing houses and surrounded by migrant housing.
The city owns just under an acre, but needs close to three acres to build out a new station. There is enough land adjacent to the city-owned property for the city to potentially purchase to double the size of the property. However, it would be contingent on property owners willing to sell and for how much, and still does not guarantee enough property.
Residents in the area are as mixed as officials about whether it's worth it.
Joe Mancillas has lived in the neighborhood for eight years and said the perception of it being a high-crime area is "a myth and misconception."
Mancillas said in eight years, he's only witnessed two incidents, a fistfight and a minor domestic violence case.
"I prefer they stay right where they are," he said. "I'd rather see them spend that money on fixing roads or helping the homeless get off the street."
Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler called the area the "epicenter or at least the edge of" the city's highest crime area.
Salvador Chavez said in the 10 months he's lived there, his truck has been broken into six times and there was another incident during which several vehicles had windows broken. Chavez said it would be good to have the police station closer and would make the neighborhood feel safer.
Tyler said the site has a mixture of pros and cons.
"There is a lot of advantages to that site and would change the character of that community," he said. "Certainly, if money was no object we could acquire enough land for the footprint, but the last thing we want to do is shoehorn a facility and still try and meet all of the buffering requirements."
Commissioner Tambra Varnadore agreed, noting she would not support the "shoehorn" approach, but would support the site if the city was able to acquire enough land. Commissioner Harold Smith said it should be a no-brainer.
"Why would we want to keep crime in the city of Palmetto when we can do something about it now?" he asked.
The existing 1950s era police station is aging and the 14,000-square-foot facility is not only falling into disrepair, it simply isn't efficient to provide a good standard of public safety. The study shows the city needs about 22,500 square feet to meet it's needs looking 20 years down the road.
There is an option to build vertical, but it's not ideal since the first floor should provide 65 percent of operations and public access, and also is more expensive.
The third option is to temporarily move the police department, demolish the existing station and build a new one, but officials all agreed to scrap that proposal due to costs and a long period of police operations being difficult to maintain in temporary locations.
The other advantage to the smaller property is that state statute allows a Community Redevelopment Agency to fund construction of a police station, but only if the site is located in a high-crime area. The CRA could take on the funding and is in a better situation to find funding sources than the city.
CRA Director Jeff Burton said his agency could potentially get involved on the old school site as well.
"There are so many different ways to do this," Burton said. "There are legitimate and creative ways to fund either site. You can do this, it's just how you do it and where you stick it, but the most important thing, and we all agree, is man, we need a new police department."
Officials asked for a further evaluation of the smaller site and will have further discussion at a June 18 work shop. The city then wants public input at the first meeting in July before making a final decision on the location.
