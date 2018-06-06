Bubba The Love Sponge donated $14,000 for ballistic vests for K9's. Then one bit him. The BTLS Foundation, led by radio personality Bubba The Love Sponge, donated $14,000 to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office for ballistic vests for nine K9 patrol dogs. Tiffany Tompkins ×

