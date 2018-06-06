Bubba the Love Sponge donated $14,000 for ballistic vests for K9's. Then one bit him.

The mood was light and the jokes were flying. Bubba the Love Sponge was working the room.
Sheriff Rick Wells shook with laughter as Bubba, the radio personality known for his shocking on-air remarks, kept the subject matter appropriate for a room full of law enforcement.
Bubba was at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to donate about $14,000 from his foundation, BTLS, to purchase ballistic vests for patrol K9's.
"We've been trying to figure out here for a couple of years the right type of vest and how to come up with the cost of fitting each dog properly and we are so concerned about making sure they are taken care of. This is a huge blessing for us," Wells said.
Minutes after the presentation and the posed pictures, Bubba got a chance to see the recipients of his goodwill in action.
"He looks hungry," Bubba said of a barking K9 as laughing deputies fitted him in a training jacket. On a leash held by a deputy, a K9 leaped and clamped his jaws onto Bubba's protected arm. "Get some, get some, Bud!" he yelled to the dog.
"This will put a damper on crime!"
