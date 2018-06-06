Nothing can stop this Manatee sheriff's deputy's son from playing baseball. Not even cancer

Nothing stops Zach Pepper from playing baseball, the 11-year-old said. Not even cancer.
With summer underway, Zach is one of many children stepping into the batting cages or onto the field at the Bradenton Marauders' Summer Camp at LECOM Park this week. But after playing ball all morning, Zach has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments all week long.
Sometimes, like Wednesday, playing in the sun wears him out and his father, Manatee County's Sheriff's Office patrol deputy Derek Pepper, is standing nearby when he is ready to go.
"It's been so much fun. It's been very tiring for me, probably not for other people because they haven't been through what I went through," Zach said.
In November, Zach was diagnosed with Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia — the most common and easily treatable childhood cancers. Since then, he has been undergoing chemotherapy at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa, and his cancer is already in remission, according to his father.
"His spirit has actually helped us more than we've helped him," Pepper said. "But he knows his limits."
The Pittsburgh Pirates organization donated Zach's admission to the summer camp after being contacted by Detective Nate Boggs on behalf of the recently formed organization S.O.L.E. — Supporters of Law Enforcement. The recently registered non-profit was created by local first responders and their families to offer support and assistance to law enforcement officers and their families in times of crisis.
When summer camp comes to a close on Thursday, all the children will be recognized on the field during the Marauders' game that evening. Zach will get to throw out the first pitch as well.
Not wanting Zach's little brother to be left out, the Pepper family was going to pay for their younger son, Braden, 9, to join him at camp. But Boggs said that they didn't want the family to have to assume that cost and S.O.L.E. paid using money raised through donations to the organization to pay for Braden to go to camp.
Boggs knows exactly what it means to have the support of the sheriff's office after battling and overcoming cancer himself in 2017.
"When I was sick, it seemed like everyone rallied around to make sure I was taken care of," Boggs said. "Now it's my chance to pay it forward, because I will never be able to pay it all back."
For Zach, the group wanted to give him the opportunity to have fun playing his favorite sport and just be a kid.
Along with his children, Pepper is a big Tampa Bay Rays fan and said his son was having a blast at camp and making the most of it. Thanks to the flexibility of his patrol schedule, working 12-hour shifts, which often gives him five days off in a row, Pepper was able to watch his boys have fun at camp with his daughter, Kayleigh, 6, at his side.
Pepper, who joined the sheriff's office in 2010, has shown his own acts of generosity. Sharing the honor of Deputy of the Month, Pepper and Jennifer Spain-Bradley were honored after they bought clothes and school supplies for the children in a family who lost everything during a fire in the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park in which the deputies had assisted the fire department.
