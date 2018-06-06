Nothing can stop this Manatee sheriff's deputy's son from playing baseball. Not even cancer

He's 11 and throwing out the first pitch at the Marauders game. He's also undergoing chemotherapy. Zach Pepper has Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, but that's not stopping him from going to summer baseball camp and throwing out the first pitch at the Marauder's game. Tiffany Tompkins ×

Zach Pepper has Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, but that's not stopping him from going to summer baseball camp and throwing out the first pitch at the Marauder's game. Tiffany Tompkins