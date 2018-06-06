Lane of Interstate 75 blocked, causing delays in Manatee on Wednesday

A crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County has highway traffic seeing delays Wednesday morning.
As of 7 a.m., the left northbound lane of I-75 near mile marker 215. south of State Road 70, is blocked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Motorists are able to pass in the two right lanes.
Traffic maps are showing delays in both directions.
Florida 511 traffic cameras in the area show a semi truck in the grassy median of the highway and traffic backed up until about mile marker 215.
FHP reports troopers were sent to the crash around 4:18 a.m.
Comments