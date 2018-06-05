You may hear gunfire near Bayshore High on Wednesday. Here's why.

Four hours of active shooter training will bring sheriff's deputies, police officers and lots of noise to Bayshore High School on Wednesday morning.
In a news release, the School District of Manatee County said residents may hear simulated gunfire between 8 a.m. to noon. Passerbys likely will see law enforcement outside the school, located at the intersection of 34th Street West and 54th Drive West, across from IMG Academy.
The Manatee County Sheriff's office and the Bradenton Police Department will train their officers, along with district principals, assistant principals, directors and other administrators. The training comes about a week after district schools were dismissed for the summer.
A phone message will be sent to parents of children who attend a public school in the area. According to the release, other notices will go out to area businesses and organizations.
Electa Arcotte Lee Magnet Middle School is less than a mile northwest of Bayshore High, and Bayshore Elementary School is less than two miles south.
The last training to involve multiple agencies on a district campus took place at Braden River High School in August 2014. Such full-scale drills often include the firing of blank ammunition.
"For safety reasons and security purposes, this exercise is closed to the public and media," the release states.
Comments