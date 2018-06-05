After Bradenton house fire, two people displaced, firefighters say

The City of Bradenton Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire that took place at a two-story home on Monday night.
The fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of 15th Street East. Firefighters were called to the home shortly after 8 p.m. and had the flames under control 20 minutes later, according to City of Bradenton Fire Rescue officials.
Nine fire units responded to the scene of the fire with 17 personnel.
No one was injured, however two adults were displaced because of the fire, according to officials.
The cause of the fire was electrical, fire department officials said.
