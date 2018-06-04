Gator visits Bradenton home and gets tangled in patio furniture

A Bradenton couple reportedly had a surprise visitor swing by late at night to rearrange their patio furniture over the weekend.
That visitor? An alligator.
Mike and Mary Charbonneau told ABC Actions News when they woke up on Sunday morning at their home on Mill Run Road, they found that their patio furniture had been "rearranged."
They checked their security camera to find it was none other than an alligator.
In the video, the gator is seen crawling toward the front door, pulling a lawn chair with it. It then appears to get annoyed with its entanglement and thrashes around until the chair is flipped out of the way.
Once free, the gator hangs out for a minute, goes back to the side of the home and crawls back to the front door before eventually walking off into the front yard, WFLA News Channel 8 reports.
Mike Charbonneau told the media outlets that the gator appeared on the property around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning and looked to be around 6 feet long.
Comments