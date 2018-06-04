Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Monday.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Monday. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Twitter

Deadly crash blocks lanes of Interstate 75, slowing Monday afternoon traffic

By Sara Nealeigh

June 04, 2018 12:41 PM

Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sarasota County are moving slow because of a fatal crash Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Two of the right southbound lanes were blocked south of Clark Road shortly after noon on Monday after the multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida 511 traffic map.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of the fatal crash around 11:40 a.m., according FHP's live traffic map.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County Monday afternoon. The investigation has blocked lanes of the interstate.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting troopers near mile marker 201, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it was a "major traffic crash with a fatality" and expected traffic to be impacted for "some time."

Officials asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

