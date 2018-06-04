Deadly crash blocks lanes of Interstate 75, slowing Monday afternoon traffic

Southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sarasota County are moving slow because of a fatal crash Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Two of the right southbound lanes were blocked south of Clark Road shortly after noon on Monday after the multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida 511 traffic map.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of the fatal crash around 11:40 a.m., according FHP's live traffic map.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting troopers near mile marker 201, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said it was a "major traffic crash with a fatality" and expected traffic to be impacted for "some time."
Officials asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Comments