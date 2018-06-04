Several thousand gallons of wastewater spill during Bradenton force main project

The city of Bradenton is testing water in the Manatee River after work to realign a force main led to a wastewater spill last week.
Jim McLellan, the city's public works director, estimated that about 50,000 to 55,000 gallons of untreated sewage had spilled after DeJonge Excavating Contractors had intentionally cut a line near the intersection of 13th Avenue East and Ninth Street East to reroute it to a new manhole around noon on May 31.
What they didn't know? There was an unknown cross connection several miles away, which had caused a sewage back flow, McLellan said.
Crews were able to stave off any wastewater flow with tanker trucks until Friday morning. For about 10 hours, as they used tanker trucks to actively divert the flow, some of the wastewater spilled into a storm drain that goes to the Manatee River, less than a mile north of the site.
A valve stop was installed at 7:03 p.m. June 1, effectively stopping the spill. The site was cleaned and crews left by 9 p.m.
McLellan said that several municipalities helped pump the sewage, including Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Charlotte County, St. Petersburg, Palmetto and the city of Sarasota. The contractor, as well as Blue Septage and SOS Septage, worked to reduce the amount of water going into the Manatee River, he said.
Warning signs sit along the riverfront until water samples are cleared from the state.
This is the seventh spill in Manatee County this year that was reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, contributing to at least 850,000 gallons of wastewater that has spilled from lines, some entering the waterways of the Manatee River, Palma Sola Bay and Braden River.
