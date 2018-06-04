Sheriff’s office dive team searches for evidence

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office dive team was searching a pond Monday morning. Crews were looking for evidence possibly used in a recent crime. Sara Nealeigh

Local

A dive team searched a pond near Heritage Harbour. Here's what it was looking for.

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

June 04, 2018 12:06 PM

Manatee

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office dive team was looking for evidence in a pond near Heritage Harbour on Monday, according to sheriff's office spokesman Randy Warren.

Warren said the team was searching for evidence possibly used in a recent crime, but could not release additional information.

While divers searched the pond Monday, a small crowd of people gathered nearby, watching as divers surfaced from the water.

Several sheriff's office vehicles lined Grand Harbour Parkway near the corner of River Heritage Boulevard, but traffic was able to get by in the inside lane.

