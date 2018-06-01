Hurricane season has begun, but almost all Manatee nursing homes asked for generator rule extensions

After 12 people died after the power went out in a Hollywood Hills nursing home in the days following Hurricane Irma in September, Gov. Rick Scott required all Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities have generators that can power a safe temperature for 96 hours.
Friday, also the start of hurricane season, was the deadline for these facilities to "have access to an emergency power source such as a generator for use during a power outage, have arrangements to bring a power source onsite when an emergency is declared, or evacuate if the facility is in an evacuation zone," wrote the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) press secretary Shelisha Coleman to the Bradenton Herald in an email.
Of the 42 assisted living facilities and 13 nursing homes licensed in Manatee County, 22 assisted living facilities and eight nursing homes have had their emergency generator plans approved, according to the latest available data provided by AHCA as of May 25.
"It is AHCA’s expectation that all assisted living facilities and nursing homes are actively planning for hurricane season and complying with the new rules put in place to protect the vulnerable population they serve," Coleman said.
One Manatee assisted living facility, the 16-bed Serenity Gardens of Bradenton LLC, and one Manatee nursing home, 208-bed Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC, had their plans approved, implemented and inspected before June 1.
Ten nursing homes have approved implementation extensions, and one more has requested an extension. These are only granted to facilities that have certain protections in place to make sure the temperature will remain safe in the event of an extended power outage. Several extensions were approved for through Jan. 1, 2019, the latest possible.
Only 14 assisted living facilities have acquired approved extensions, and another has submitted a request for extension.
"If a facility has not documented compliance with the June 1 deadline the Agency will issue a notice of violation which can lead to fines and other penalties," Coleman said, who noted that AHCA was still receiving and processing facilities' information Friday.
AHCA will start site visits to facilities with implemented plans that have not had inspections, she said.
Statewide, only 48 nursing homes and 91 assisted living facilities have had inspections. Hundreds more requested extensions.
These facilities are also encouraged to send plans to their local county emergency management departments. Sherilyn Burris, emergency management chief for Manatee County, said they have been required to submit emergency management plans yearly since Hurricane Andrew. The new item this year was the generator plan.
Yet county governments don't enforce this information collection, she said, the state does. Not all nursing homes and assisted living facilities submit their information every year.
"Not being the enforcement of it makes it a sticky spot for us," she said.
Nineteen combined nursing homes and assisted living facilities had not submitted their plans to Manatee County Emergency Management.
The 120-bed nursing home Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center is in full compliance, said administrator Susan Shoffstall. Their emergency plan was approved on Feb. 7, but had requested an extension, which was granted through Jan. 1, 2019.
Shoffstall explained that while the facility had a main and alternate generator well before the directive, they are installing an additional generator and needed more time.
Natasha Powell, who runs the 16-bed Bradenton Palms, ran into trouble finding a generator because of Hurricane Maria. She tried twice to find one online, but ended up heading to Home Depot's customer service desk for help.
"It's one of those things you just go with the flow because it's a directive and you just have to make it happen," she said.
She thought it was more difficult, especially for smaller facilities like hers that don't have the backing of a larger corporation. Powell had her plan approved on Oct. 31, but has yet to have a fire marshal inspection, according to AHCA data.
"Your personal feelings, you put it aside and you do what you're told," she said.
AHCA will update its compliance report weekly. Details about nursing homes and assisted living facilities can be found at www.floridahealthfinder.gov/facilitylocator/facilitysearch.aspx.
As of May 25, these facilities have not had their emergency power plan approved nor filed for an extension:
▪ Lombardo Home I, 620 71st St. NW.
▪ Lombardo Home II, 511 75th St. NW.
▪ Manatee Assisted Living Facility, 2524 Ninth Ave. E.
▪ Paradise Rest, 1207 30th Ave. E.
▪ Cottages of Bradenton, 5700 24th St. E.
▪ Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay, 1414 69th Ave. W.
▪ Dorcas House, 2601 13th Ave. W.
▪ Faithful Friends Inc., 1902 49th Ave. E.
▪ Heritage Park Care and Rehabilitation Center, 2302 59th St. W.
▪ Langdon Hall, 1120 33rd Ave. W.
▪ Neurorestorative Florida, 325 Braden Ave.
▪ Neurorestorative Florida, 321 Braden Ave.
▪ Our Home at Wares Creek, 1725 Manatee Ave. W.
▪ Twin Angels Assisted Living Facility, 323 49th St. NW.
