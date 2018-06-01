Major crash reported at Bradenton intersection with one person laying in the road

Multiple ambulances and police are being called to the intersection of Cortez Road and 43rd Street West in Bradenton Friday to a report of a crash with multiple injuries, including one person laying in the middle of the road.
The first crew on scene called for additional crews to respond, including more police to assist with traffic. A third ambulance was called as well as Bradenton police.
According to Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic map, 43rd Street west is completely blocked as of 12:36 p.m. Friday. The Florida 511 live traffic map is showing heavy delays on Cortez Road near the crash.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
This story will be updated. Stay with Bradenton.com for more details as they become available.
Comments