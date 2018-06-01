Broken pipe sends raw sewage into the Manatee River

Wastewater spills during force main work in Bradenton A force main project lead to a wastewater spill in Bradenton on Friday. This is the seventh reported spill in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Hannah Morse ×

SHARE COPY LINK A force main project lead to a wastewater spill in Bradenton on Friday. This is the seventh reported spill in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Hannah Morse