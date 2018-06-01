Broken pipe sends raw sewage into the Manatee River

Contractors working on a city of Bradenton pipeline accidentally caused a wastewater spill Friday.
Since last week, DeJong Contractors has been tasked with redirecting a force main to connect it to a new manhole, explained city of Bradenton public works director Jim McLellan.
To do so, the pipe was intentionally cut around noon Thursday, and "unfortunately uncovered an unknown cross connection from another force main miles away," leading to a back flow at the intersection of 13th Avenue East and Ninth Street East
Tanker trucks were able to effectively pump wastewater to avoid a spill until Friday morning.
"It just got ahead of us during peak flow," McLellan said.
As workers sweated through the muggy morning, some of the wastewater they tried to divert spilled into a storm drain that leads to the Manatee River.
McLellan said he could not yet estimate how many gallons of wastewater have spilled until a valve is placed on the cross connection, which he expects to happen by Friday afternoon. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the situation.
So far this year, there have been six reports of spills expelling at least 800,000 gallons of wastewater around Manatee County, according to the state environmental protection department. This excludes Friday's spill.
While measures were taken to ensure not all of the wastewater went into waterways, areas potentially affected included the Manatee River, Braden River and Palma Sola Bay. At least three of the spills were due to contractor error.
