See which Manatee County graduates are headed to U.S. service academies

Eight Florida high school graduates will be attending a U.S. Service Academy in the fall at the recommendation of U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.
The following students received appointments to the academies listed below:
Manatee
- Kyle David Krage, Braden River High School, U.S. Military Academy
- Jovan Manuel Vasquez, Manatee High School, U.S. Naval Academy
Sarasota
- Hunter Prescott Arndt, Riverview High School / Hillsborough Community College, U.S. Naval Academy
- Douglas Boozer Lumpkin, Cardinal Mooney High School, U.S. Naval Academy
- Lauren Georgette McMahan, Sarasota Military Academy, U.S. Military Academy
- Alexander William Murphy, Sarasota Military Academy, U.S. Military Academy
- Robert Pelton, Pine View School, U.S. Air Force Academy
Hillsborough
- Ryan Joseph Pfaffenbichler, Joe E. Newsome High School, U.S. Air Force Academy
High school seniors are recommended for the U.S. service academies each year by their congressional representatives. Applicants must meet strict qualifications and be interviewed by a non-partisan board to qualify.
“I congratulate these outstanding young men and women for their appointments,” Buchanan said in a press release issued Friday. “They should take pride in having successfully competed with so many students from across the country. It is an honor not only for them, but for all who have supported them along the way. I wish them the best of luck and have every confidence that they will serve our nation with honor.”
In exchange for a five-year commitment to active duty service after graduation, students accepted to the U.S. service academies receive a free four-year education with military officer training.
