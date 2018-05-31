Flood warning issued for Manatee County. That also means more rain is likely on the way

With several days of rain behind us and more in the forecast, a flood warning for the Manatee River as been issued in Manatee County.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Thursday for the Manatee River near Myakka Head. The warning lasts through late Saturday. The river was expected to rise above flood stage, which is 11 feet, by Thursday evening.
As of noon Thursday, the river stage was 10.7 feet, according to the NWS. Meteorologists expect the river to continue to rise to nearly 11.6 feet by Friday evening.
The river should fall below flood stage by midnight Saturday, according to the NWS.
Flooding concerns were brought on by heavy rainfall over the last week that has caused rivers and creeks across the county to rise.
Manatee County saw about 12 inches of rain in May, according to Florida Forest Service rainfall data and thanks, in part, to Subtropical Storm Alberto. The days with the most rain were May 15 and May 22, when between 2 and 3.25 inches and 1.75 and 5.75 inches of rain fell, respectively.
Meteorologists predict a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and storms in Bradenton on Thursday night as well as a 30 percent chance on Friday. The rest of the weekend is expected to be partly to mostly sunny. But by Monday, a chance of storms returns and lingers through Wednesday.
Due to the additional rain in the forecast, experts are keeping a close eye on water levels.
The NWS reminds motorists not to drive vehicles through flooded areas.
