Meet the 20 military heroes who will be honored at a baseball game in Bradenton this weekend

As Military Appreciation Month draws to a close, Saturday's Marauders game is all about remembering the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve their country.
The following armed forces veterans or their representatives will be honored on the field before the Florida State League game against the Charlotte Stone Crabs:
- Marvin Barnes, Navy
- Chantele Bigham, Marines
- Dallas Collins, Navy
- Andrew Roy Craig Jr., Army
- David Daily, Army
- William Daniels, Navy
- Adam Esaw, Navy
- Robert Fearon, Army
- Aarien Foster, Air Force
- David Heid, Army
- Samuel Jameson, Navy
- Robert Keller, Army
- Terry Kilpatrick, Army
- John Krotec, Army
- Steve Lewis, Army
- John McDonald, Army
- Gill Ruderman, Army
- Michael Rushing Sr., Marines
- George Staudt, Air Force
- Gregory Wierzbach, Army
The first 1,000 fans will receive a Military Heroes card set commemorating the veterans from the event.
Military Appreciation Night will take place at LECOM Park, which is located at 17th Avenue West and Ninth Street West.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., when ticket holders are invited to join Marauders players and staff for Manatee Operation Troop Support “Care Package Party.”
Participants are encouraged to bring items of necessity to include in the care packages, such as toiletries, AA batteries, athletic socks and more.
The game against the Stone Crabs is scheduled to begin at 6:30.
Comments