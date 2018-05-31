Meet the 20 military heroes who will be honored at a baseball game in Bradenton this weekend

As Military Appreciation Month draws to a close, Saturday's Marauders game is all about remembering the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve their country.

The following armed forces veterans or their representatives will be honored on the field before the Florida State League game against the Charlotte Stone Crabs:

Marvin Barnes, Navy

Chantele Bigham, Marines

Dallas Collins, Navy

Andrew Roy Craig Jr., Army

David Daily, Army

William Daniels, Navy

Adam Esaw, Navy

Robert Fearon, Army

Aarien Foster, Air Force

David Heid, Army

Samuel Jameson, Navy

Robert Keller, Army

Terry Kilpatrick, Army

John Krotec, Army

Steve Lewis, Army

John McDonald, Army

Gill Ruderman, Army

Michael Rushing Sr., Marines

George Staudt, Air Force

Gregory Wierzbach, Army

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Military Heroes card set commemorating the veterans from the event.

Military Appreciation Night will take place at LECOM Park, which is located at 17th Avenue West and Ninth Street West.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., when ticket holders are invited to join Marauders players and staff for Manatee Operation Troop Support “Care Package Party.”

The Pittsburgh Pirates honored America's military branches prior to Thursday's home game with the Detroit Tigers at Bradenton's LECOM Park.

Participants are encouraged to bring items of necessity to include in the care packages, such as toiletries, AA batteries, athletic socks and more.

The game against the Stone Crabs is scheduled to begin at 6:30.