Bradenton man was hit while walking along a road. Cops are looking for the driver

A Bradenton man was hit and seriously injured while walking along the side of 15th Street East in Manatee County early Thursday, but the driver took off, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.
The 41-year-old man was walking south on 15th Street East on the paved shoulder just before 7 a.m. when a vehicle, which was approaching 15th Avenue East, struck him, according to FHP. The driver continued northbound on 15th Street East and did not stop.
The man hit the windshield of the vehicle and rolled onto the pavement. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Blake Medical Center, according to FHP.
Witnesses told troopers the driver involved was a woman and the vehicle possibly a silver sedan with a license plate that may have started with the letters "CIP." The vehicle would also have damage to the windshield.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers.
