Police investigating after 4-year-old boy with autism drowns in pond near home

Police are investigating after a Tampa toddler with autism drowned in a pond near his home on Wednesday afternoon.
Tampa police responded to the Clipper Bay Apartments on South Lois Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on a call about a missing autistic 4-year-old boy, ABC Action News reported.
Police say that the child's mother laid down for a nap, and during that time, her son was reportedly able to open the front door and get out of the residence.
His mother called 911 after she couldn't find her son, the outlet reported.
Investigators began a search and found the boy in a pond near the family's apartment around 2:59 p.m., according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
They were unable to revive the boy, police reported.
No other information has been released.
