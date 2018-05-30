Here's how to avoid a downtown traffic mess beginning Thursday night

Drivers commuting into downtown Bradenton will have one final opportunity on Thursday to use Manatee Avenue West with a closure at Fifth Street West scheduled for 11 p.m. as crews begin the replacement of the CSX Railroad crossing.
The $367,000 Florida Department of Transportation project will close Manatee Avenue West at the construction site through the month of June.
City officials are asking drivers heading south on U.S. 41 with a downtown destination from the Desoto Bridge to take Manatee Avenue West as normal, but divert on Third Street West to bypass the closure. Northbound drivers on U.S. 41 should use Ninth Avenue West, while westbound drivers on State Road 64 should turn north on U.S. 41 to also use Ninth Avenue West as a means to get into the downtown grid.
The city also will temporarily initiate a two-way roadway on Manatee Avenue West between Fifth and Seventh streets west.
The CSX Railroad crossing closing Manatee Avenue West for four weeks is the first of several upcoming traffic headaches for downtown drivers.
Upcoming closures
The $1.5 million Third Avenue West and Ninth Street intersection improvement project originally scheduled to have been underway was pushed back to August by FDOT. The scope of work includes adding a dedicated right-hand turn lane for southbound drivers off the Green Bridge at Third Avenue West, reducing lane width and widening the walking/biking trail on the bridge to 10 feet.
The seven-month project calls for periodic closures of Third Avenue West as needed. The majority of the work on Ninth Avenue West to and from the bridge is expected to be done at night to minimize traffic impact.
The $500,000 pedestrian safety project on Eighth Street West between Ninth and 14th avenues west remains unscheduled, but the project has been put out to bid. The project will coincide with a water and sewer line replacement project being done by the city of Bradenton and closures can be expected, though have not been announced.
The $3.3 million project to construct a roundabout to replace the traffic signal at 15th Street East and Ninth Avenue East also was expected to be underway by now, but FDOT delayed the project until late July to early August. The project will shut down the intersection for six of the nine months of construction.
Speaking of construction
- Under construction: $17 million Spring Hill Suites to be completed by the end of the year.
- Under construction: First phase of the $12 million South Florida Museum expansion to be completed by the end of the year.
- Under construction: The $4.5 million expansion of the Twin Dolphin Marina to be completed by the end of the year.
- Under construction: The $15 million City Centre parking garage with retail to be completed by the end of the year.
- Unscheduled: The first phase of the $5.6 million downtown streetscaping project.
- Unscheduled: The eastern expansion of Riverwalk and expanding Mineral Springs Park.
- Unscheduled: Westminster Retirement Communities is planning a significant expansion of its downtown facilities.
Comments