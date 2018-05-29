Officials investigate report of someone jumping off Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Tuesday after receiving reports that someone abandoned their vehicle and jumped from the bridge, according to FHP public affairs officer Sgt. Steve Gaskins.
The Florida Highway Patrol live traffic map website showed troopers responded to a suicide on the bridge shortly after noon Tuesday, blocking the outside southbound lane.
Southbound traffic on the bridge was slowed to a crawl around 2 p.m. as two police cars were pulled over behind an abandoned blue, 4-door vehicle.
Troopers say the vehicle was left running on the bridge. As of midday, there has been no recovery of a body.
The case has been turned over to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
