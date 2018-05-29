Manatee County school bus driver ticketed after crash

A Manatee County Schools bus with students on board was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The school bus, driven by a 56-year-old Ellenton woman, was transporting eight people, including students, to Blackburn Elementary School when the crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according FHP and School District of Manatee County spokesman Mike Barber.
The bus was stopped facing south in the left turn lane of Ellenton Gillette Road at U.S. 301 when it prematurely accelerated forward, hitting the rear of a 2013 GMC Denali in front of it, according to FHP.
None of the bus passengers reported injuries in the incident. The 37-year-old Palmetto woman driving the Denali reported minor injuries.
The bus driver was cited for careless driving, according to FHP.
