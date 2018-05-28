In Manatee, community comes together to remember the 'true meaning' of Memorial Day

While the flag hung at half-staff Monday, many Americans found themselves preparing a celebratory cookout or trying to figure out which stores have the best Memorial Day discounts.
At Manatee County's Memorial Day Observance at Veterans' Monument Park, Brigadier General Rich Blunt said that's exactly what's wrong with the holiday today. He believes too many Americans have strayed from what Memorial Day stands for and why they're able to celebrate in the first place.
Blunt, who served the U.S. Army for 33 years, told a crowd of nearly 200 veterans and thankful citizens that he can tell they appreciate the many fallen soldiers that lost their lives in the ultimate sacrifice.
"Being here today, you remember the true meaning of Memorial Day," he said, addressing the audience. "You come here to honor our fallen comrades by your presence. You understand that at Memorial Day, we honor the ideals and values those service members stood for and gave up their lives for. Unfortunately, many Americans have lost this connection to our history."
By spreading awareness of what the holiday actually means for Americans, Blunt hopes that he can spark that same gratitude he has in his own heart for his fallen comrades to others across the nation.
"Today is the day Americans reconnect with our history and our core values by honoring those who gave their lives for the ideals we cherish."
The holiday, which first began shortly after the Civil War has a history of reconnection. Blunt shared a story of grieving Confederate families that were cleaning their soldiers' graves in Columbus, Mississippi when they discovered Union soldier graves nearby. Realizing that a fallen foe gave up just as much their loved ones had, they cleaned those sites, too.
"Although grieving their own losses, these women understood that these dead Union soldiers were the cherished loved ones of families and communities far from Mississippi."
While Blunt was encouraged by the turnout of Manatee residents who took time to honor lost heroes, chair of the Manatee County Veterans' Council Carl Hunsinger said he was happy to see aged veterans still serving their country.
"It does my heart good to see our veterans over here from the different wars of the past and those different eras that are still serving in uniform," Hunsinger said, referencing Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10141 members who served as color guard at the ceremony.
More than a million American soldiers have died at war in the history of the nation, but others have died during peacetime and during exercises, Blunt said. He also said the day should recognize veterans who committed suicide.
"We must also pause to honor those that — although they survived combat and returned home, because of the memories of combat, their wounds and perhaps our inability to care for them — have taken their own lives," Blunt said. "Let us recognize they, too, died defending our nation."
During the service, ROTC students from Bayshore High School placed wreaths at the base of the monument in honor of fallen soldiers within each branch of the military. Lee Washington, Manatee's veteran service officer, also read President Donald Trump's national declaration of Memorial Day.
