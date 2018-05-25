Despite rescue efforts, Bradenton man dies after fall from boat

An 85-year-old man died after he fell in the water Friday morning, Bradenton police officials said.
The man was working on his boat with family at the marina along Riverview Lane in Braden Castle mobile home park when he fell into the water around 9:30 a.m., police said. Those nearby tried to pull him from the water, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rick Massey said he heard screaming and went to the marina. He said he jumped in after the man, who was his neighbor of almost eight years.
"They were holding him up," Massey said. "I had to get in."
Massey recalled his neighbor as an avid boater who loved being on the water.
"Right to the last minute he was worried about his boat," Massey said.
Police said there was "nothing suspicious" about the death and the man had ongoing medical issues. The man's name has not been released.
