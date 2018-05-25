Heavy rains expected this weekend. Here's where you can get sandbags

Preparing for heavy rains for the Memorial Day weekend because of subtropical storm Alberto, Manatee County has temporarily opened a sandbag distribution station for residents who want to protect their homes.

Ten sandbags per household will be available through 7 p.m. Friday at the Manatee County Transit & Fleet Facility, 2411 Tallevast Road.





The county began doling out sandbags Thursday morning. As of Friday morning, no sandbagging locations are expected to be open over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service's Ruskin office, Manatee County could see between four and six inches of rain through Tuesday as subtropical storm Alberto, which became a named storm on Friday morning, churns through the Gulf of Mexico.

Although county commissioners last month approved funding to buy five machines that would help with the sandbagging process, they have yet to arrive, according to county spokesman Nick Azzara. Residents will have to use provided shovels, sand and bags, which when fully filled can weigh up to 50 pounds each.

Sharyn Hundley, who experienced flooding in her Ell Way home twice in one year, said she has a stockpile of 30 sandbags.

"One of our neighbors said it wasn't worth getting sandbags," she said. "I said, 'I think it is.'"

Ahead of the official start of hurricane season on June 1, Hundley said she was planning next week on buying sheets of plastic and water-resistant tape.

"We're hoping for the best and expecting the worst," she said.

If you're unsure about whether you'll need a sandbag, it's better to be safe than sorry, said Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris. Residents will know their neighborhoods best whether or not they live in a flood-prone area.

"If they are in doubt, by all means I would err on the side of caution," she said. "Go do that now and don't wait until it's pouring down rain to go out on the roads."

Another side effect of heavy rains are flooded roads. Burris advised residents to seek an alternative route if they come across a flooded road because they don't know how deep they go, and they could get stuck or possibly drown.