19-year-old bicyclist killed in crash

A 19-year-old bicyclist is dead after he traveled into the path of a vehicle in Sarasota County on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 8:34 p.m., the cyclist, Thimothy Witman, was heading westbound within the roadway of the intersection at U.S. 41 and Alligator Drive, outside of the crosswalk.
A Toyota Prius driven by a 58-year-old woman was heading southbound on U.S. 41 in the right lane approaching the intersection.
The woman entered the intersection with a green light, and at the same time, Witman failed to obey the traffic signal and traveled into the path of the Prius, troopers said.
As a result, the front of the vehicle collided with the ride side of the bicyclist in the intersection.
After the impact, Witman was thrown from the bicycle and the vehicle came to a controlled stop just south of the intersection.
