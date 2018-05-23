Memorial Day weekend is coming up. Here is what FHP is doing to keep Manatee roads safer

The Florida Highway Patrol will increase its presence on Interstate 75 and other major roadways across the state this weekend.
Mobile troopers will be monitoring traffic in Desoto, Hardee, Highlands, Sarasota and Manatee counties from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, the DUI Wolfpack Operation is part of FHP's ongoing effort to "proactively remove impaired drivers from the roadways and ultimately enhance the safety of the motoring public."
Drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher are considered impaired under Florida law. The state also has a zero tolerance law for drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02.
To reach FHP for roadside assistance or report an aggressive driver, you can dial *FHP (*347) from any cellphone.
