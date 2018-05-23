Man dies after cops say he pulled motorcycle in front of a car on busy Bradenton road

An Ohio man died the day after a crash on U.S. 41 in Manatee County last week, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on May 18, the motorcycle driven by 51-year-old Steven Spears of Greenwich, Ohio, was on the driveway access in the 6900 block of 14th Street, U.S. 41, an FHP crash report stated.
A 2015 Chevrolet Spark driven by a 19-year-old Bradenton man was going south on U.S. 41. Spears made a left turn in front of the Chevrolet and was struck.
Spears was separated from the motorcycle, which overturned in the road. He was taken to Blake Medical Center and was pronounced dead on May 19. Spears was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to FHP.
The driver of the Chevrolet reported minor injuries to troopers.
