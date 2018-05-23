Hundreds gathered Monday morning in Bradenton for Manatee County Memorial Day Service. Claire Aronson Bradenton Herald
Are you remembering a loved one this Memorial Day? These events around Bradenton might help.

Sarasota National Cemetery
Each year, every grave at Sarasota National Cemetery is decorated with an American flag for Memorial Day.
Sarasota National Cemetery

A Memorial Day service at Sarasota National Cemetery will feature patriotic music from local artists and a key note speech from Purple Heart recipient David Taylor. It will take place in Patriot Plaza, a 2,800-seat ceremonial amphitheater. Lawn chairs are also welcome.

Details: 10 a.m. Saturday. 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. Free. cem.va.gov.

The First Brass of Sarasota performing at a past event at Patriot Plaza in Sarasota National Cemetery.
Memorial Day brass concert

An annual Memorial Day concert at St. James United Methodist Church in Sarasota will feature patriotic music from The First Brass, The Jacobites, Riverview High School Highland Dancers and vocalist Sharon Scott.

Details: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday. St. James United Methodist Church, 2049 Honore Ave., Sarasota. $20. Admission is free for ages 18 and under. 941-928-0296. thefirstbrass.org.

Each year, Lakewood Ranch hosts a Memorial Day Salute to Heroes Parade.
Lakewood Ranch heroes parade

A block party and parade featuring local band and choir groups, floats, vendors and a kids zone will take place Sunday in Lakewood Ranch for the Memorial Day Tribute to Heroes Parade. The event is free, but donations will be collected to benefit local veterans groups and organizations.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Main Street, Bradenton. Free. lwrcac.com.

The VFW Post 10141 presents the Colors at the Memorial Day service held at the Veteran's Monument in Bradenton.
Manatee County honors fallen veterans

An annual Memorial Day service presented by Manatee County Veterans’ Council will occur on Monday at Veterans' Monument Park along Bradenton Riverwalk. Brigadier General Rich Blunt will speak. Local veterans organizations will participate in a laying of wreaths for fallen military members.

Details: 9 a.m. Monday. Veterans' Monument Park, 206 Second Ave. E., Bradenton. Free. my-mcvc.org.

Sarasota Memorial Day Parade
The Sarasota Military Academy marches in the Sarasota Memorial Day Parade each year.
Sarasota Memorial Day Parade

The theme of this year's Memorial Day Parade in Sarasota: "All Gave Some. Some Gave All." Band members from Blair High School in Omaha, Nebraska, will join in the parade and the Sarasota Military Academy will represent local area high schools. The parade will travel down Main Street, starting at Osprey Avenue. A post-parade ceremony at J.D. Hamel Park on Gulf Stream Avenue will follow at 10:45 a.m.

Details: 10 a.m. Monday. Parade starts at Osprey Avenue and Main Street, Sarasota. Free. escape-to-sarasota.com.

