With more than a week before the start of hurricane season, is trouble coming to the Gulf of Mexico?

With 10 days between now and the official start of hurricane season, meteorologists are eying another disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico while extending a flood warning for Manatee County.
Though there is nearly no chance of the system developing into a cyclone during the next couple days, it likely will bring heavy rain to Florida and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Last week, meteorologists had their eye on a large area of showers and storms in the Gulf of Mexico.
Environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for the most-recent system to develop during the next few days, but forecasters gave the disturbance a 20 percent chance of development later in the week as it moves into the Gulf from the northwestern Caribbean Sea.
No matter what happens with the development of the system, heavy rains are possible over Florida, according to the special tropical weather outlook.
Hurricane season officially starts June 1.
Meanwhile, a flood warning for Manatee County has been extended, according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday, the NWS issued a flood warning for Manatee County, originally expected to last through Tuesday. But Monday morning, officials extended the warning for the Manatee River at Myakka Head until Wednesday morning.
Minor flooding is occurring in the area and more is in the forecast. Flood stage is 11 feet, and as of 8 a.m. Monday the stage was 11.9 feet, according to the NWS. The Manatee River will continue to rise to nearly 12 feet by Monday afternoon.
Meteorologists expect the river will fall below flood stage early Wednesday.
Bradenton is expected to see rain throughout the week, as meteorologists call for at least a 30 percent chance of showers through Friday with highs expected to be in the mid-80s and lows in the low 70s.
