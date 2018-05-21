With more than a week before the start of hurricane season, is trouble coming to the Gulf of Mexico?

SHARE COPY LINK Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended. NOAA Tiffany Tompkins

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended. NOAA Tiffany Tompkins