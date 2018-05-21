Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian on U.S. 41, troopers say

A 19-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing U.S. 41 in Sarasota County late Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Zachary R. O'Bry, 19, of Venice, was going east across U.S. 41 south of Short Drive at 11:38 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle, FHP reported. He was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but did not survive.
The vehicle, believed to be a maroon-colored SUV, was traveling south in the center lane of U.S. 41 when the driver failed to see O'Bry in the road and struck him. The driver drove away from the scene and did not provide their information, according to FHP.
Troopers are looking for a maroon-colored SUV with front-end damage in connection with the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol.
