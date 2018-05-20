Oneco vehicle fire forces lane closures

A crash that also involved a vehicle fire has shut down lanes on 53rd Avenue E in Oneco Sunday evening.
All westbound lanes are blocked on 53rd Avenue E near the 22nd Street Court E intersection, where the crash occurred.
Reports of a vehicle fire came in around 5:30 p.m.
Emergency crews responded to the blaze but found that the Manatee County Sheriff's Office had the fire out. Crews reported two heavily damaged cars.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic site, the incident does involve injuries, though it is unclear whether occupants were hurt from the crash or the vehicle fire.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
