The Sarasota Health Department has issued a "No Swim" advisory for a handful of Sarasota County beaches due to higher levels of bacteria found in the water.
One day after a swim advisory was issued, these beaches are open for business again

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

May 18, 2018 03:42 PM

After a new round of water tests, Turtle Beach, Venice Beach, Venice Fishing Pier and Manasota Key Beach are safe to swim in again.

A no swim advisory issued Thursday for the Sarasota County beaches was lifted Friday, according to the Sarasota County Department of Health. Test results Friday were at a "satisfactory level" to meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.

The signs warning of the advisory were to be taken down.

The advisory was issued after higher levels of enterococcus bacteria were found in the water, likely due to natural sources, the department said Thursday.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a slew of natural and human-made sources, including pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills. But no spills were reported within one mile of the beaches in the last month.

