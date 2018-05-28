Landowner hopes 'bank' will protect large East Manatee property from development

The decades upon decades of cattle farming, citrus cultivation and pine production — then the lifeblood of East Manatee — have slashed and stripped the natural features of a plot of land just southeast of Lake Parrish.
In an effort to turn back the clock, the latest effort to set aside land for preservation rather than development can be found in the proposed Manatee Mitigation Bank.
A mitigation bank is a piece of disturbed wetlands that, once permitted, is cleaned up by the landowner and assessed for "credits." Local developers who unavoidably destroy similar wetlands with their own projects can buy these "credits" from the "banker," or landowner, to offset their impacts. Each credit can be tens of thousands of dollars, and more valuable depending on the type of wetland.
Tampa-based Mitchell Family LLC, headed by George Mitchell, filed their plans earlier this year with the Southwest Florida Water Management District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The federal agency is now taking comments for the proposal.
Schroeder-Manatee Ranch currently operates the only state-permitted mitigation bank in Manatee County. It's 350 acres, wedged between a golf course and subdivision and is worth 71.69 credits. The federal permit for the Long Bar Pointe mitigation bank was denied last year, and there are no other federally permitted mitigation banks in Manatee, according to the Corps.
Mitchell Family LLC is the 24th largest landholder in Manatee County, according to property records, right after Jones Potato Farm. Along with The Mitchell Manatee Home LLC, which shares the same manager and corporate address, the two Mitchell corporations own a combined 3,330 acres just four miles east of Lake Parrish.
A little less than half of the proposed 2,072-acre mitigation bank consists of wetlands like freshwater marsh and forested wetlands. The rest are mostly oak and pine uplands.
The corporations' remaining 1,258 acres will stay under their ownership, but it's unclear what will be done with that land. Calls made to Mitchell were not immediately returned.
Sharon Collins, owner of consulting firm TerraBlue Environmental that compiled the mitigation bank application, told the Bradenton Herald that the Mitchell family thinks this land is important because of its size, riverine connection and potential to act as a wildlife corridor.
"Turning the property into a mitigation bank fit the Mitchells' long-term vision to restore their property to its original, natural condition and preserve it as an oasis of natural beauty in the midst of ever-encroaching development," Collins said.
The land's ecological significance in part stems from the creeks that cross the site, derived from the Manatee and Little Manatee rivers. Several important species have been spotted on the land, including Florida scrub jays and gopher tortoises.
Collins added that the family decided to go the mitigation bank route "because it best allows the family to restore and conserve the property."
This push to preserve comes at a time when Manatee County agreed to buy 33 acres in the Braden Woods subdivision after some residents wanted to prevent it from being developed. Although L3 Partnership, Manatee's eight largest landowner, recently announced plans to develop their parcel, they're considering it with conservation in mind.
The Army Corps of Engineers is accepting comments on this proposal through June 19, in writing to the following address: Department of the Army, Jacksonville District Corps of Engineers, P.O. Box 4970, Jacksonville 32232. Any questions can be directed to Marie L. Huber by email at marie.L.huber@usace.army.mil or by phone at 904-232-1683.
