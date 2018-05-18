Roundabout construction will close this Bradenton intersection for six months

If you are a creature of habit and typically take the same route into Bradenton, chances are you will get to explore some alternate routes at some point over the summer but not by choice.
The Florida Department of Transportation has announced more details on the $3.3 million roundabout project planned for 15th Street East and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, reporting the intersection will be entirely shut down for six of the nine months of construction.
The project was expected to begin this month but in April, FDOT spokeswoman JoAnn May said it was pushed back to late July at the earliest due to needed utility work. May said FDOT anticipates completion in the spring of 2019.
"The department plans to hold a public meeting for this project in mid-July," and will release the details of that meeting when scheduled, May said.
Other road closures are also planned for over the summer. The Third Avenue West and Ninth Street West intersection improvement project was scheduled to begin last month but has been pushed to August. During the seven months of construction, Third Avenue will be closed for up to 30 days during the work, which includes widening the walking trail over the Green Bridge to 10 feet.
The scope of work includes adding a dedicated right-hand turn lane in the southbound lane coming off of the Green Bridge, as well as repaving much of Ninth Street. Most of the work is expected to be done at night and FDOT has not yet announced planned road closures other than for Third Avenue West.
Starting this month, the city of Bradenton plans to shut down 13th Avenue East between Eighth and Ninth streets east from May 24 to June 7 to complete a sewer line project.
Manatee Avenue West will shut down beginning May 31 throughout the month of June at the CSX Railroad crossing as part of a joint project to replace the crossing. Access onto Manatee Avenue will be available before and after the crossing and motorists heading west can detour onto Third Street West to find alternate east-west routes on either Ninth or 13th avenues west.
Bradenton under construction
- Under construction: $17 million Spring Hill Suites is scheduled to be completed in December.
- Under construction: First phase of the $12 million South Florida Museum expansion is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
- Under construction: The $4.5 million Twin Dolphin Marina expansion and renovation, expected to be completed by the end of the year.
- Under construction: The estimated $15 million City Centre parking garage with retail components is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
- Scheduled to begin: The 200-day $1.5 million Ninth Street West and Third Avenue West intersection improvement project will begin in August.
- Scheduled to begin: The 30-day replacement of the CSX Railroad crossing will shut down Manatee Avenue West at the crossing beginning May 31.
- Unscheduled: The $500,000 Eighth Avenue West pedestrian safety project from Ninth Street West to 14th Street West has been put out to bid. A start date is not yet known.
- Unscheduled: The first phase of the $5.6 million downtown streetscaping project doesn't have a start date, but is expected to begin this summer.
- Unscheduled: The eastern expansion of Riverwalk is in conceptual design. Costs and construction dates are unknown, but the project is moving forward.
- Unscheduled: Westminster Retirement Communities is planning a significant expansion of its downtown facilities, but have not announced a start date.
