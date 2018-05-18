Local families recall loved ones lost in the line of duty during National Police Week

On Thursday, Cynthia Grimes stepped forward to place a flower on a wreath honoring officers who died in the line of duty.
The bright yellow petals were in memory of her husband, Manatee County Sheriff's Office Detective Herbert W. Grimes. He died Nov. 24, 1986, from injuries suffered in a car crash while on duty. He was 38.
"It seems like it's yesterday the first time, but I'm thankful that I'm able and to see the community come together. It's a blessing," Grimes said.
He and eight other officers honored Thursday at the Manatee County Law Enforcement Memorial Service died decades ago, but the pain is still fresh for families and colleagues of the local fallen law enforcement officers.
"For the family members who are here, it's just as raw, it's just as painful, it's just as meaningful, as if it were last week. But it's a powerful message, I think, to send to this community that even 30 years hence, we remember, we memorialize, we recognize the sacrifices of our law enforcement officers in all the agencies," Adam Putnam, Florida's agriculture commissioner and a Republican candidate for governor, said at the service in Bradenton.
Thursday's memorial service was held during National Police Week, which pays recognition to officers who lost their lives serving their communities.
After she placed the flower, Grimes turned and embraced the sheriff's office deputy who escorted her.
"Each time I hear of a casualty or fatality it just crushes my spirit because I know what the wife's going through, parents, relatives and children, especially, and what they have to face ahead," Grimes said.
She hopes no other families will have to experience the same loss.
"I just pray that there's nobody else's name added to this list and I just pray for all the law officers and all those involved in safety for our community, country and they get to go home to their families and live their lives to the fullest," Grimes said.
Grateful for the religious focus of the memorial service, Grimes was glad it was held in a church this year. During the service, several local religious leaders offered prayers of protection for law enforcement and their families, the Cops for Christ choir sang and a Baker County Sheriff's Office dispatcher, Victoria Terra McKenzie, performed a rendition of "Hallelujah" that paid tribute to officers.
Keynote speaker and Bayside Community Church pastor Burnard Scott described officers as selfless, courageous and faithful.
"I've always loved being at the courthouse, but being in the house of the Lord, it's an extra blessing. I really felt the presence," Grimes said.
Though Howard Dale Young was not at the memorial service Thursday, members of the Florida Highway Patrol and Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells gathered Friday at an award ceremony for Young. While receiving the award for his service during World War II, he remembered his son, Highway Patrol trooper Jeff Young.
Trooper Jeff Young, the youngest of Young's two sons, was killed while trying to make an arrest during a traffic stop in Manatee County on Aug. 18, 1987.
Young is glad, even though he wasn't at Thursday's service, local officials still remember his son's sacrifice year after year.
"He's with us always," Young said. "It shouldn't have happened."
His son's killer still sits on death row. His execution is something Young wants to see while he's still alive.
"I'm not soft-hearted enough to think that it should be overlooked since time has gone by but that doesn't mean anything," Young said.
