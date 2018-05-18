Father of slain trooper honored for his service in World War II and family's sacrifice

During a week when law enforcement departments are remembering their fallen and honoring those currently serving, local officials honored a World War II veteran who served his country and lost a son that served his community.
Surrounded by family, Florida Highway Patrol officials, Sheriff Rick Wells and other local dignitaries, Howard Dale Young received the Governor's Veterans Service Award on Friday, honoring his service in the Army during World War II.
"It's beyond anything I could have possibly imagined," Young, 93, said of receiving the honor. "Just makes me feel good."
Florida Highway Patrol officials presented the award to Young. His son, Florida Highway Patrol trooper Jeff Young, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 18, 1987, while trying to make an arrest during a traffic stop in Manatee County.
More than 30 years later, his killer still sits on death row.
Young is a decorated veteran with several medals and ribbons who served as an infantry rifleman in the Army from when he was drafted in August 1944 until November 1946. He was sent to basic training outside Macon, Georgia, and as pumping oil was part of his family's business, that was one of his first duties in the Army.
He was later deployed to the Philippines, where he earned several honors for his involvement in the Philippine Liberation, and later sent to Korea. A thick gray binder sitting on a table during Friday's ceremony was filled with letters and photographs of friends and scenic landscapes documenting his time in the Army.
Young recalled being issued a rifle when he arrived in the Philippines and the several stops his troop made along the way. He said they were scheduled to go to Japan, but when U.S. troops bombed the country, his company no longer had to go.
Instead, they were sent to Korea.
"It's all for a good cause and in the past, it all turns out well," Young said.
He said Friday's award ceremony at Manatee Technical College was "way beyond" his expectations.
A smile slipped across Young's face after the medal was slipped over his head, two medals and a red and white pin placed in his hand. The pin is the same former military personnel who are now part of the Highway Patrol wear on their uniforms.
By his side the entire time was his wife, Marilyn Young, who was so proud of her husband that she was beaming and reached over to give him a kiss after the ceremony.
"I just am so grateful at this time in life, didn't figure I'd be around for anything like this but I'm here, and y'all's here. Thank you so much," Young said.
Though he was missing his youngest son at the ceremony, Young and Marilyn were sure Jeff was with them in spirit.
Members of the Florida Highway Patrol have not forgotten Jeff or his family and the sacrifices they have made.
"He is a patriot and a servant to our country and our agency, our citizens owe him a debt of gratitude," said Lt. Greg Bueno, public affairs officer with FHP.
