Sarasota deputies found a crash nearly 2 hours after it occurred. A man was already dead

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in an overnight crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota.
A man was found dead and a woman suffered serious injuries after the man lost control of their car and ran off the road, overturning in a line of trees.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:11 a.m. but law enforcement couldn't find the crash scene until nearly two hours later— at 5:15 a.m. — because it was hidden by trees and bushes off the highway.
Rodney J. Farr Jr., 21, of Englewood died after he was ejected from the Chevrolet Avalanche. His passenger, a 26-year-old woman, also from Englewood, was in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, troopers said.
As the vehicle traveled north on the State Road 681 entrance ramp onto the interstate, Farr failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and over corrected to the right. This caused the vehicle to rotate while traveling off the roadway and continue off the shoulder into bushes and shrubbery, troopers said.
The Chevrolet then overturned and Farr was thrown from the vehicle.
An investigation ongoing.
