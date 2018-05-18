This wounded warrior receives a true Bradenton style 'Welcome home'

SHARE COPY LINK Oscar Juarez, a Navy veteran who was wounded on his third tour of duty, found a home in Bradenton. Realtors and the seller all contributed to supply furniture and other items for Juarez' first home. Tiffany Tompkins

Oscar Juarez, a Navy veteran who was wounded on his third tour of duty, found a home in Bradenton. Realtors and the seller all contributed to supply furniture and other items for Juarez' first home. Tiffany Tompkins