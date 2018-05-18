This wounded warrior receives a true Bradenton style 'Welcome home'

It was a day full of surprises for one of Bradenton's newest residents who got a taste of what the Friendly City is all about when he walked into his new home after closing on the property in the 3500 block of 38th Avenue West.
Twenty-two-year Navy veteran Oscar Juarez, who was wounded during his third tour, struggled to find his first permanent home, but then found Janet Loker, who was looking to sell. As a retired veteran, Juarez didn't have a lot of money to spend but fell in love with Loker's house.
"I found a few potential houses in my budget, but I kept getting outbid by investors offering cash," Juarez said. "I couldn't compete with that and then came across this home and spoke to this lovely lady. I had to tell her straightforward that I would love to bid on it, but I've have been let down four times."
Loker, a veteran herself and coming from a military family, not only pledged to give Juarez first priority but after getting to know Juarez's story, she paid his closing costs as well.
"He's a veteran and coming from a military family, I wanted to help him," Loker said. "The day I met him, he was very emotional and I could tell he really loved the house."
Loker paying all of the closing costs wasn't the only surprise of the day. Realtors on both the selling and buying sides greeted Juarez at his new home and had a lot more in store for him. They banded together, put a call out to the community and were able to furnish his house and stock the refrigerator with food.
Juarez was all smiles. "I thought I would go back to my military days and open up a can of ravioli and go to town on some fine dining," he said.
Juarez had plans to go to Walmart after the closing to buy an air mattress to sleep on until he could get some furniture. Instead, his Realtor Tammy Pogar, with Wagner Realty and the Greco Group, told him he had to do one final walk-through first. Juarez arrived to find his home filled with people who came together to help him.
"How can you not want to help," said Cindy Greco. "Here is a disabled veteran who has nothing after serving his country for 25 years. We were all like we need to reach out to the community to see if anyone was willing to donate and once we started asking, everybody and their brother wanted to help."
From Scholfield Realty, which represented Loker in the sale, to Wagner Realty, the Greco Group, the title company and All of My Sons Moving & Storage, which donated the manpower to move the furniture, Juarez not only came home from his service to his country, but was welcomed home in a fulfilling way.
"This is the first time in my life I'm going to plant roots," Juarez said. "This will be my final place. I was called the man from nowhere. I've lived in a lot of places, traveled the world with the military and I really wanted to settle here and make Bradenton my home. Janet heard my story and it's been a blessing to meet her and all of these people. It's overwhelming. I can't thank them enough."
Everyone involved said they were simply trying to pay Juarez back for all he did for his country. "We are only helping someone who has devoted his life to helping us," said Barbara Scholfield.
Splitting time between his mom and dad, it will also be the first time Juarez's 14-year-old son will have his own bedroom, which Loker said "is the most exciting part for me in all of this."
Juarez found Bradenton while vacationing here and decided this is where he wanted to plant roots. Needless to say, Thursday's experience left him confident he made the right decision.
"The beaches here are amazing and they remind me of the beaches overseas," he said. "But the folks, the people, oh my God, they are so very friendly and very kind. I couldn't have picked a better place. It's been a true blessing moving down here with a career, a lovely new home and meeting all these folks that made it happen."
Comments