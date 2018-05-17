Southeast High student reported missing

A 15-year-old Southeast High School student was reported missing after he didn't come home from school, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Rovan Buetello was dropped off at Southeast High School, 1200 37th Ave. E., Wednesday morning and was to ride the bus home after class, his mother told the sheriff's office. However, Buetello did not come home Wednesday.
Buetello has a disorder and is on medication, according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shorts and red shoes.
Anyone with information on Buetello's whereabouts can the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
