Bradenton bicyclist struck, killed while crossing the street, FHP says

A Bradenton bicyclist was struck and killed while crossing Fifth Street East Wednesday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The cyclist, 47-year-old Juarez Jose, was going east across Fifth Street East when he went into the path of a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by a 20-year-old Palmetto man, around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Camry was going north on Fifth Street East south of 59th Avenue East, at the time of the crash, according to FHP.
Jose suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet and his bicycle did not have any lights, according to FHP.
The driver of the Camry was arrested on a charge of driving without a license.
