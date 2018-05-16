Deputies searching for 10-year-old Oneco runaway

Manatee County deputies are seeking the public's help to find a 10-year-old girl who ran away from home on Wednesday.
Culma Flores-DeGonzalez was last seen in the evening around 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of 12th Street Court E. in Bradenton.
She has ran away multiple time in the past, deputies said. Her father, they said, searched for her to no avail and then called the sheriff's office.
Units searched for her as well but she could not be located.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.
