With needed surgery, this injured dog could get a new 'leash' on life and save others

Though a medical issue has put a pause on a dog's ability to serve, those who have taken him in hope — with the community's help — it's just a temporary setback.
Zeus, 1-year-old German Shepherd brought to the U.S. from Hungary, came to the Manatee County Search and Rescue after coordinator Jared Leggett heard about the dog's health concerns through a friend.
Despite "rescue" being in the organization's name, rescuing dogs is not a normal day for Leggett. Manatee County Search and Rescue is comprised of a group of public-service professionals who volunteer to help search for and rescue missing persons.
"It's not a normal thing for us. We don't go looking for dogs to rescue, but every now and then it comes across our board," Leggett said. "It's hard for us to take on a lot of cases because we really do missing persons and rescue work, so this was a rare instance."
But Zeus also has a rare circumstance.
According to the GoFundMe page created for him, Zeus was training to be a law enforcement K9 but was hurt during training. He struggled to use his back legs and vets had a difficult time trying to provide a diagnosis.
Zeus was sent back to Hungary with hopes of getting him the help he needed. But after a while, his handler discovered Zeus was being kept in the kennels and there were plans to have Zeus put down. The officer paid to have Zeus returned to Florida
Through friends, word of Zeus' story got around to Leggett and Manatee County Search and Rescue. Leggett took Zeus to the vet his family regularly uses for their own pets.
There, Zeus was diagnosed with a herniated disc, given medication and referred to a surgeon.
Alexander Hurt, who volunteers with Manatee County Search and Rescue, said he saw a Facebook post about Zeus and was immediately interested in helping. Hurt and his wife, Kristi, agreed to take Zeus into their home. They have two other German Shepherds and said Zeus has become "part of the family."
"We're making him as comfortable as possible," Hurt said. "He is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet. ... Even if he doesn't know you, he'll walk right up to you."
In addition to the concerns about his back, Zeus was also underweight. He's been put on a special diet to help, but at about a year old, Zeus only weighed about 50 pounds. Hurt said he should be closer to 65 or 75 pounds.
They keep a gate in their living room to separate their two dogs — 6-month-old Odin and 3-year-old Lincoln — from Zeus so they don't accidentally bump into him too hard. Due to his injury, his spine is fragile, Hurt said, and he's at risk of being paralyzed should the disc break. But when they're all together, it's a "big pile of German Shepherd on the floor."
"We've made some changes but Zeus is thriving and that's the important part," Hurt said.
Despite his health concerns, Kristi Hurt said Zeus has made "major strides" since he came to them.
"He will try to trot around (the yard)," Kristi Hurt said. "His energy seems up, which is great."
On May 14, Manatee County Search and Rescue posted a video of Zeus trotting around the yard and said the medication "seems to be helping" with the pain.
However, surgery to fix the disc will not be cheap. That, and Zeus is on a special diet to increase his weight, Hurt said. When he got Zeus, he didn't even give the potential cost of his care a second though.
"I told Kristi, 'I'm not letting this dog get put down,' " Hurt said.
But the surgery will not only save Zeus' life, it could save the lives of humans, too.
Manatee County Search and Rescue hopes after the surgery and, with recovery, they will eventually be able to use Zeus as a search and rescue dog. They created a GoFundMe page to raise the funds for Zeus' surgery, which had raised more than $1,600 in five days, as of Friday morning.
All funds raised by the GoFundMe page will go toward Zeus' medical care, according to the account. Any extra funds will go toward the MCSAR K9 department as a reserve for possible future medical costs for the dogs in the program.
