FEMA wants you to be prepared for disasters. Now.

FEMA wants people to make plans before a major disaster strikes.
You should know where gas and electrical cutoff valves are; emergency responders cannot respond during high winds, so reduce to chance of a house fire.
Have a communication plan with family. Make a written list of contacts in case cell phone coverage is lost.
Know your evacuation route and know where you will go.
Keep all your important insurance papers and other relevant information in a waterproof bag.
Make a plan for your pets. Many shelters cannot accept pets, except in the case of a service dog.
Keep a "go" bag ready with emergency supplies to grab in case of quick evacuation.
