Are you prepared for a disaster or hurricane? FEMA wants you to get ready.

Preparations for hurricane or disaster
FEMA Tiffany Tompkins
Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Local

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

Local

Tropical disturbance drenches South Florida

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.