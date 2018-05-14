Deputies searching for missing endangered Bradenton man

Manatee County deputies are searching for a Bradenton man who was reported missing Monday afternoon after he made threats to hurt himself.
Samuel Sepanik, 25, was reported missing around 12:10 p.m. Monday after deputies say he made threats to hurt himself.
He may be driving a black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a missing front bumper, pushed in driver's side mirror and the Florida tag Y65FSG.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
