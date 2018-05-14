Manatee County deputies are searching for Samuel Sepanik, 25, of Bradenton, who was reported missing Monday afternoon after he made threats to hurt himself.
Deputies searching for missing endangered Bradenton man

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

May 14, 2018 05:12 PM

BRADENTON

Manatee County deputies are searching for a Bradenton man who was reported missing Monday afternoon after he made threats to hurt himself.

Samuel Sepanik, 25, was reported missing around 12:10 p.m. Monday after deputies say he made threats to hurt himself.

He may be driving a black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a missing front bumper, pushed in driver's side mirror and the Florida tag Y65FSG.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

